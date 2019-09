Orion came out with a dominating defensive performance as they defeated Rockridge 19-0.

The Chargers opened up the game with Ryan Jungwirth throwing a 33 yard touchdown pass to Coby Schultz as they led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Orion’s defense stepped up in a big way in the second quarter forcing three turnovers to put the offense in great field position. They scored two more touchdowns and took the win 19-0.

Orion hits the road next week to take on Princeton.