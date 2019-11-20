Princeton’s Worrels having career year

Princeton advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2002 following a dominant performance from the junior running back in the quarterfinals. Ronde Worrels’ teammates say it’s his work ethic that’s sets him apart.

“I’ve never seen a kid put in more hard work in my life,” said senior receiver Wyatt Davis. “He’s out there lifting everyday, putting in hard work, and he’s gotten himself better. And that’s why he’s as good as he is.”

“Ronde’s an extremely humble, hardworking young man,” added head coach Ryan Pearson. “…he’s going to be that first kid that’s in the weight room, and is going to be one of the last ones to leave.”

“I’ve kind of just known football is kind of going to be my thing,” said Worrels. “And hard work has always been preached to me, so I can show that in football.”

From 185 pounds as a freshman on varsity to 215 here in his junior season, Worrels has become a nightmare for opposing defenses averaging over nine yards per carry. And after last week’s performance in the quarterfinals, he surpassed 1,600 yards on the season, adding two more touchdowns to his career-high 34 in 2019.

“This year I think our success definitely comes from being a more physical team,” said Worrels. “You can tell. We were just watching film from last year on us and we were just not even as close to as physical as we are this year and that just comes from working in the weight room.”

“It’s how he goes about things on a daily basis and to have a young man like that that possesses the attributes that he does, you can’t put a price tag on that,” Pearson added. “…that experience that he’s had on the varsity level, he sees things so much quicker now than he did as a freshman.”

Although he’s a unique talent, already becoming the program’s all-time leading rusher, Worrels is quick to point out the blockers up front are key contributors to his success.

“We all have a great bond, me and the lineman,” he said. “It’s awesome. They’re all the hogs up there, I love them. So it’s been really fun, especially playing with these guys.”

“Our offensive line is so dominant and if you have a dominant running back like that it makes things so much easier,” said senior center Cole Reynolds.

Since his freshman season, Worrels has played on both sides of the ball. As a linebacker he’s taken that tenacious approach on defense and transferred it to his running style.

“I like to give the blow sometimes. So being able to run and running people over is my favorite thing about being a running back,” Worrels said with a chuckle.

He has already made history in Princeton, but this Saturday he and the Tigers look to cement their mark on the program by returning to the state championship for the first time since 1989.

They host Byron in the semifinals at 1pm.

