Ridgewood earns playoff berth with win over Monmouth United

You’ll be seeing the Ridgewood Spartans in this year’s playoffs after a 26-15 victory over Monmouth United.

After trailing 7-6 at the end of the half, the Spartans were able to put up 20 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win.

D.J. VanHouten led the way on the ground for Rockridge by rushing for 119 yards on 11 attempts.

Spartans senior quarterback Logan Nodine scored 4 touchdown’s (2 passing, 2 rushing) during Senior Night.

The Red Storm will host Biggsville West Central next week for their final regular season game.

Ridgewood will end their regular season on the road taking on Princeton.