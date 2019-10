The Golden Warriors break open tight game in second, rolling to a huge win over the two-time defending Western Big Six champs

Sterling racked up more than 500 yards of offense in a 53-26 rout of Moline on Friday, October 11.

Cooper Willman rushed for more than 150 yards and scored four total touchdowns in the victory (three rush, one pass).

Noel Aponte also surpassed the 100-yard mark as the Golden Warriors (7-0, 5-0 WB6) stayed unbeaten.