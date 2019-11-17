Titans edge Mustangs in battle of unbeatens

Annawan-Wethersfield defeated Morrison 20-13 in the quarterfinals in Kewanee.

“Morrison, they are a great football team,” said senior quarterback Coltin Quagliano. “Going from 2-7 last year to 11-0 it is crazy. [The] 4th quarter was nuts. We had great players stand out they made big plays and we are here. It is unbelievable.

“We were so excited to play this game, because we knew the atmosphere here was going to be so cool and our fans showed up,” said senior receiver Julian Samuels. “The whole town from both communities and their support like it will not go unnoticed they are like having a 12th man out there on the field so it all goes to them we could not win this game without our fans here tonight.

“12-0 is awesome, but the bond and the relationship that we have off the field, being able to call each other brothers, that is way more important than 12-0,” added junior running back Reece Gripp.

“It was awesome for our kids to be able to play in an environment like this and this game,” said head coach Logan Willits. “…It was an incredible game coming down to the last play of the game . Obviously it could have been a lot easier on my heart my nerves, but we walked out of here with a win and that is all that matters

The Titans will host undefeated Lena-Winslow in the state semifinals.