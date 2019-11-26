Breaking News
Fire in Silvis damages three houses

14 Spartans commit to college programs

High School Sports

by: , twitter: @danvasko

Posted: / Updated:

Pleasant Valley athletes signed their letters of intent at the high school auditorium Monday afternoon.

The list of athletes taking their talents to the college level is as follows:

Emma Mask (rowing): University of Iowa
Brenna Morley (rowing): Duke University
Delaney Evans (rowing): Michigan
Taylor English (rowing): Stanford
Jack Young (baseball): Parkland College
Jose Lara (baseball): Parkland College
Andrew Doyle (baseball): Central College

Erica Brohm (volleyball) Purdue University Northwest
Kaitlyn Morgan (volleyball) Western Illinois University
Ilah Perez-Johnson (volleyball) Cornell College
Sunny Wolfe (volleyball) Augustana College

Max Murphy (cross country/track): University of Iowa

Bell Luebken (softball): Black Hills State University

Erin Vincel (cheerleading): Mt. Mercy University

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story