14 Spartans commit to college programs

Pleasant Valley athletes signed their letters of intent at the high school auditorium Monday afternoon.
The list of athletes taking their talents to the college level is as follows:
Emma Mask (rowing): University of Iowa
Brenna Morley (rowing): Duke University
Delaney Evans (rowing): Michigan
Taylor English (rowing): Stanford
Jack Young (baseball): Parkland College
Jose Lara (baseball): Parkland College
Andrew Doyle (baseball): Central College
Erica Brohm (volleyball) Purdue University Northwest
Kaitlyn Morgan (volleyball) Western Illinois University
Ilah Perez-Johnson (volleyball) Cornell College
Sunny Wolfe (volleyball) Augustana College
Max Murphy (cross country/track): University of Iowa
Bell Luebken (softball): Black Hills State University
Erin Vincel (cheerleading): Mt. Mercy University