1982 BHS wrestling team to be inducted into Wrestling Hall of Fame

The 1982 Bettendorf High School wrestling team will be inducted into the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame of Iowa at the Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo on August 22, 2020.

The team was ranked fourth nationally and was coached by 2009 Hall of Fame inductee Franc Freeman. They went 12-0 in dual meets, with the closest match a 34-13 win against Clinton High School, the state’s third place finisher. They also won every tournament and set the all-time points record.

Each of of the ten members who qualified for state finished in the top five of their category, including Brian McCracken’s state championship at 185-pounds.

The coaching staff consisted of Head Coach Franc Freeman and Assistant Coaches Paul Castro, Terry Paustian, Dana Deines, Merv Habenicht, Tom McCutcheon, and Bob Glenn.

The 1982 state place winners were:

Steve Waddell, 98-pounds, 3rd place

Brian Waddell, 105-pounds, 3rd place

Craig Cervantes, 112-pounds, 4th place

Mike Seymour, 126-pounds, 2nd place

John Bellig, 132-pounds, 2nd place

Randy Washam, 138-pounds, 4th place

Bob Picchiotti, 167-pounds, 4th place

Brian McCracken, 185-pounds, 1st place

Jeff Bakeris, HWT, 5th place

Jim Kisner, Super HWT, 2nd place

Tickets to the induction ceremony are available here.