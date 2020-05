2020 Don Morris Award Winners, Geneseo’s Keeli Frerichs and Sterling’s Cooper Willman

WHAT A GREAT DAY HERE IN GENESEO FOR THE NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK IN THE WESTERN BIG SIX, AS GENESEO AND STERLING, BOTH HAD ATHLETES TAKE HOME THE TOP HONOR IN THE WESTERN BIG SIX, THE DON MORRIS AWARD.

IT JUST KIND OF SHOW THAT EVERYTHING THAT I HAVE DONE REALLY HAS PAID OFF, AND IT SHOW THAT I’VE BECOME THE ATHLETE THAT I HAVE TODAY. THROUGH NOT ONLY THE BEST ATHLETE, BUT BEING THE BEST PERSON I CAN BE.

STERLING’S COOPER WILLMAN AND GENESEO’S KEELI FRERICHS — TAKING HOME THE HARDWARE THIS YEAR AS THE TOP MALE AND FEMALE MULTI-SPORT ATHLETES IN THE WESTERN BIG SIX.

THIS IS SUCH A BIG HONOR AND IT’S SO HUMBLING TO KNOW THAT ME AND COOPER WE ARE BOTH PLAYERS FROM THE NEW TEAMS COMING INTO THE CONFERENCE. IT’S JUST EXCITING TO KNOW THAT WE WON THIS AWARD AND IT SHOW OUT PLACE IN THE BIG SIX, AND THAT WE DO BELONG IN THERE.

THIS BEING GENESEO AND STERLINGS FIRST YEAR IN THE WESTERN BIG 6, BOTH SCHOOLS WANTED TO MAKE A STATEMENT AND THEY HAVE CERTAINLY DONE THAT.

IT PROVES THAT THERE GOOD ATHLETES EVERYWHERE AND FOR US TO COME IN TO THE CONFERENCE AND WIN IT RIGHT AWAY.

FOR BOTH GENESEO AND STERLING , THEY COULDN’T ASK FOR ANY BETTER KIDS TO REPRESENT THEIR SCHOOLS IN WINNING THIS AWARD.

WE’RE EXTREMELY PROUD OF KEELI FOR-EVERYTHING SHE HAS DONE FOR GENESEO ATHLETICS. I THINK IT GOES WITH OUT SAYING THAT SHE’S PUT IN SO MUCH TIME, AND EFFORT, AND BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS ON ALL THE COURTS AND FIELDS THAT SHE PLAYS ON.

IT IS THE ULTIMATE WESTERN BIG SIX AWARD. YOU KNOW THE FIRST YEAR IN A CONFERENCE, COOPER WILLMAN IS SUCH A DESERVING KID. HE COMPETES AT SUCH A HIGH LEVEL, HE LEADS AT SUCH A HIGH LEVEL AND HE’S KIND OF THE ULTIMATE TEAMMATE.

AND THOUGH NEITHER KEELIE OR COOPER GOT TO PARTICIPATE IN SPRING SPORTS THIS YEAR DUE TO COVID-19 — WINNING THIS AWARD DOES MAKE IT A LITTLE EASIER SAYING GOODBYE TO HIGH SCHOOL.

I JUST FEEL HONORED AND SO HUMBLING TO REPRESENT THIS SCHOOL FOR THIS AWARD.

IT’S KIND OF HEART WARMING KIND OF THING. I WORKED HARD, I EARNED THIS AWARD BY DOING WHAT I DID BY BECOMING A GREAT PERSON, WORKING HARD AND SUCCEEDING AND LIKE YOU SAID IT PUTS THE ICING ON THE CAKE.

ONE THINGS FOR SURE — KEELI AND COOPER DEFIANTLY MADE THEIR SCHOOLS PROUD.