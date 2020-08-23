2020 Football Preview: Camanche Indians

Building a competitive program, that’s what head coach Dustin Coit is in his 4 years at Camanche. Last season the team went 6-3, this year they want to take the next step and make the post season.



“Just one game off the playoffs. We lost in overtime that would have sent us to the playoffs. Really looking forward to getting their and doing well in this playoffs this year.”

“Last year we went 6-3, most wins we’ve had here since 2010. We did a lost of nice things, had a good group of seniors, we;re going to miss several of those guys to graduation, but these guys we’ve got now, they’ve came out, they’re energized, they’re focused, we’ve had really good practice so far, we’re ready to build off of what we started last year.”

Senior Jordan Lawrence said, the team learned a lot of lessons last season and this years team is on the verge of doing something special.

“This team is super special cuz we got a bunch of guys that are really athletic, they want to be here working hard getting better everyday, we really put in lots of time, so it’s just a great team to have.”

“Well we lost a few of our seniors that helped us last year, this year we got, returning a lot of guys, we’re senior heavy, we’ve got lots of leadership coming back, and we’re just really athletic hard working team.”

Coach Coit has coached this group since they we’re freshman, and now he has 57 players on his roster, and he believes his players have bought in.

“Honestly we’ve hit the ground running, we’ve been able to install a little more than normally what we had, just like I said these guys have been with me for the start of my head coaching position.”

“Playing for Mr. Coach Coit, he’s really helped turn this program around, and love the guy.”

“It’s an honor to play for Camanche, especially for Coach Coit, he came in as head coach my freshman year, and since then we’ve turned this program around, we had a losing season, then we went 4-5, and then we went 6-3 last year and we’re hoping to improve again this year.”

“For these seniors their greatful to get another chance to play the game they love.”

“We’re really excited that we get to play at all, some people don’t get the opportunity and I’m just glad we get to play.”

“It’s great, I’ve learned to never take any season or sport for granted considering injuries i’ve had, so it could be gone in a second, so just to be able to play this year considering our circumstances is just a great feeling.”

Camanche will open the season against Mount Vernon on August 28th, from Camanche.