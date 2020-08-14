2020 Football Preview: Clinton River Kings

The Clinton River Kings are coming off of a tough 0-9 season, but in 2020 they’re ready to turn the page. With an experienced senior class, a group of young talent and a new head coach with Clinton roots, the River Kings believe they have what it takes to have a successful year.

“It just feels great to be back with our teammates and get a season,” said senior running back Mitchell Metzger. “It’s unfortunate for other teams and states, but it’s great that we get to play with our teammates.”

After uncertainty surrounding the season, they’re not taking this year with their teammates for granted.

“It feels amazing to play football, be back with the guys, and hit the gridiron,” said junior wide receiver Devan Galant. “There was a doubt that it wouldn’t (happen) but I’m glad that we’re here now and we can play some football.”

First-year head coach, and Clinton alum, Nate Herrig is looking forward to starting off 2020 on the right foot.

“This is a new year,” said Herrig. “We have to focus on our group and doing the task at hand. We have to show up every single day put our hard hat on and go to work like Clinton has been known for for years and years and years. The wins and losses are going to take care of themselves. We’ve just go to show up, work hard, do what’s right and we’ll be just fine.”

The River Kings elected not to play a game in the first week of the season. That was an option laid out in the new COVID-19 guidelines.

They’ll open their season on September 4 when they host West Delaware.