2020 Football Preview: Durant Wildcats

Speed kills and the Durant Wildcats have a lot of it, and they plan on using it in 2020.



“This team is built around speed, we’re very excited about this year, early in camp wise and we had some forties timed out, we have about five guys under five seconds, which is pretty good at our level wise, and from top to bottom all eleven positions we have a lot of speed. We have to replace some big holes in the line, but I think we’ll make up for it with our speed.”



“Well I mean we want to put in the work, I feel like that is one of the reasons we’ll be great this year, and also we have a lot of speed on this team, so that will help us out.”



“The hard work and dedication, I think we’ve changed this program around, and we’ve turned it into something that people look forward to watching.”

Head Coach Joel Diederichs is blessed that his team is getting an opportunity to play this season especially when other states aren’t.

“They’re just excited to be out here, just like all the student-athletes in Iowa are, they’re getting a fair chance to play the game, and as I was explaining to them today… we’re actually getting a chance to play where some of the college guys that we look up to they don’t get a chance like in the Big Ten, they’re making that decision, so they’re handling it very well, their very eger, they just want to be normal as normal can be.”

Keagen Head wouldn’t know what he would do if his senior season got cancelled.

“I feel greatful, I think going into this season, and this year, well first of all when everything went down last year I was a Junior and I thought that, WOW, I’m glad I’m not a senior and lose the end of my year. Though out the summer I was like, well covid wasn’t getting anybetter and I’m nervous that we might not play, but now that we are, I’m so greatful, I’m so thankful, I love this sport.”

The Wildcats hope to show that speed against North Cedar on September the 28th.