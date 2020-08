Iowa high school football teams took the practice fields on Monday for the first time this year.Of course, the pandemic put the season up in the air but the Iowa High School Athletic Association came up with a plan to help students play their sports safely.

Mediapolis got practice in for a few hours before the storms passed through. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 8-2 season. Their offense was extremely impressive scoring over 60 points three times and over 80 once. Like many football teams across the state, they're ready to get this season underway.