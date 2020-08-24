2020 Football Preview: New London Tigers

The New London Tigers are coming off playoff appearances in each of their last 4 years.

“We’ve established a tradition here to win, and we’re going to keep it up, we’ve been working hard and we’ve been going for awhile, and we honestly put in so much effort that I don’t see us losing.”

Just two years removed from winning the state title in 2018 — the Tigers are looking to get back to that championship form, and bring home a district title, something they haven’t done in quite some time.

“We want to get up to the district title and win it, we haven’t done it in quit a while and get back up to the dome, and battle for a spot as state champions again.”

“Always wanted to win district title, but we haven’t so far, this year we have a pretty good shot, my sophomore season we won the state championship and we’re looking to go back to the dome and do it again.”

The Tigers will have to reload in 2020 after gettng hit hard by graduation this past year, losing 16 seniors.

“We have good players still. Some kids that didn’t see a lot of playing time, just because they were playing behind somebody, or they may not have had to play both ways last year, um we’ve got kids now this year that’s stepping up and are getting to play probably on both sides of the ball.”

With all the new faces for the Tigers this season, they know to be successful, they have to do the little things right in practice.

“It all starts at practice for us, practice is very intense, very hard to make the games pretty easy for us, everyone has to know their assignments and everything.”

The Tigers, will rely on strong offensive and defensive line play this season to help them reach their goals.

“It all starts with that O-Line making the hole, their blocking technique and fundamentals have to be precise.”

“We’ve got to work our butt’s off every single play to get our running backs up the hole and into the touchdown, and everytime we don’t explode, and pushing the other team first and we lose that battle and our running backs get tackled and we don’t score point.”

With how crazy everything has been with Covid-19 the Tigers are ready to get back to a little bit of normalcy and show what this years squad has and build on their tradition.

“The kids are kind of chomping at the bit to get out there and play our first game, I think the coaches are, but like I said before, we’ve been working hard, and it will be a relief i think to everybody to get that first game under our belt and just see what we’ve got and get competition going.”

New London takes on Moravia on August 28th…