2020 Football Preview: Pleasant Valley

The Pleasant Valley Spartans reload in 2020 — with a big senior class.

“We’ve got a lot of leaders stepping up, we have a lot of returning starters, with the extra experience I think we’re due to put together a pretty good football team this year.”

“Anytime you’ve got guys getting action early, at a young age and then they come in their senior year, that’s senior leadership and I think every team, you know it’s hard to win 4A football with out a lot of senior leadership, you will win a lot of games with those guys.”

PV not only has a big senior class to help lead the team, but the Spartans will also have some young bucks that can flat out fly down the field.

“We have a few younger guys that are coming up that have a lot of speed for us, probably some of the fastest kids out here on the team, and they can just get out on the edge and go man, they get done the sideline their gone, so that will be good to see them go.”

So combine the new speed with PV’s tradition of power and size.. and that’s a recipe for a championship run.

“It gives us a huge advantage and it makes our offense way more explosive then it has been. We always have power and we can always run the ball up the middle and everything, but just that advantage to get to the edge is just going to be huge for us this year.”

With high expectations this year, the Spartans know they’re going to have to give it their all on every play if they want to be crowned state champs as the end of the season.

“Everybody just got to stay foucued and make sure we have a total effort all the time, and control the controllables and just execute the best we can and just trust our coaches.”

For these seniors, they’re excited for the challenge ahead and thankful to be able play infront of Spartan nation for one more season.

“There’s nothing like our community man, like you can run out and see thousands of people behind your back whether you’re having a 4-5 season or a 9-0 season, they don’t care they’re just really to come out and support you guys, and there’s just nothing like running out of the tunnel and see all your family and friends and anyone else that you might not even know cheering for you and supporting you no matter what.”

Pleasant Valley kicks the season off on September the 4th when they host North Scott.