2020 Football Preview: Wilton Beavers



The Wilton Beavers football team struggled to last season going 3-6 but the team believes they have a good nucleolus of guys returning.



“Yeah it’s great to be back, I mean if you walk around our kids are excited. They are smiling, they are glad to be back, I mean you go around the rest of the nation and knowing that Iowa is one of the few. We are very fourtante to be playing. I know everybody has an opinion on that but I can tell you here we are very excited to be back, and I know our community is excited to be back as well.”



“I think what makes this team special is we have a lot of heart in our team, and I think we try more as a team compared to last year, and everyday we come to practice ready to roll..”



“I think some of our strengths of our team is the run game, the pass game, and our line is pretty decent.”



Head Coach Ryan Hetzler believes that last years lessons will turn into this years gains. As the team has a lot of returning starters.



“Yeah so, this year we got a lot of guys returning that have varsity experience, and last year that was kind of what we were lacking, but we had a lot of sophmores and Juniors last year step up for us, and play some really big roles. We were 3 and 6 but we gained a lot of strides at the end of the season so we have a lot of those guys back.”



For this fall camp, the beavers motto is “In union their is strength”, which means one cannot succeed without the other.



“Came down to our captains picked that motto for us this year. What it means is nobody is above our team, not one individual is above our team effort. We are not about individual statistics, the one things we are is finding a way to win on Friday nights.I think everyone of these guys have bought into that, our senior class has bought into it, and you can see that trickle down effect into our Freshmen class.”

“That is just about us working together to achieve what we want to achieve, and if one person slacking we have to pick them up.”

The Beavers get to see if their hard work this fall on September the 4th against Highland