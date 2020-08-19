2020 Season Preview: Central DeWitt Sabers

Injuries and tough losses derailed the Central DeWitt Sabers football season last year but the team has a lot of senior leadership returning. That fuels a belief within the team that they can compete with anybody.

“We’ve got 17 Seniors this year,” said senior lineman Cole Miller. “I just think the chemistry and everything is just going to allow us to play at a high level this year, and keep us in those games that maybe we are not even supposed to win or not projected to win.”

What is the next step for this Sabers team? Well, it’s finishing games. Last season they had heartbreaking after heartbreaking defeats.

“Most frustrating season we’ve had in a long time,” said head coach Ryan Streets. “We were so close, and we had big expectations. We knew we had a lot of talented players, and we knew we were very good, but when your not having everybody click together it made it very tough, and you know we just got to make sure you know we do a good job with our leadership. Making sure we are focused more a little bit.”

The Sabers open their regular season on August 18.