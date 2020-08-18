2020 Season Preview: Maquoketa Cardinals

The Maquoketa Cardinals are moving from Class 3A to Class 2A this upcoming season and they’re excited for a new chapter.

Just because the 2020 Maquoketa Cardinals dropped down a classification, that doesn’t mean their not going to give everything they got every single Friday night.

“I mean it’s definitely going to be a change going from the bigger schools down to the smaller schools, said Maquoketa senior Caiden Atienza. “But that doesn’t give us any reason just because we’re a big school in 2A doesn’t give us a reason to take plays off and take practice off. We’re still going to have to work hard.”

Maquoketa has a three headed monster leading their offense this season in quarterback Kannon Coakley, running back Connar Becker, and wide reciever Caiden Atienza. It’s a balanced attack that will be hard to stop this year.

“We’ve played together for a long time,” said Maquoketa senior Kannon Coakley. “You know our wide receiver is big, he can jump, he’s fast, so I can just throw it up to him if I need to. Running back he’s fast, he’s strong so he can plow through the line if he needs too, I run too, so if we need like a couple of yards I can get that.”

The triplets not only get the job done on the field, they get it done in the class room as well. Two of them have a 4.0 GPA with the other sitting around a 3.5 GPA.

On top having the triplets, the Cardinals have the size and speed a lot of schools at the 2A level don’t.

“You can’t teach 6’2, or 240 or anything,” said Maquoketa head coach Kevin Bowman. “The strength and speed is really where we had to work hard for that. We were in the weight room all summer and summer’s prior to this. That’s where all that came from so we’re really fortunate to be put into this position.”

With all the weapons and a new classification the Cardinals know as long as they stick together and work hard — they’re going to have a great season.

The Cardinals take on DeWitt to open the season on August 28.