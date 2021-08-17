2021 high school football preview: Camanche

Camanche went 9-2 last season making it to the state semi finals game last year. This season the Storm is looking to reload after losing some key players off of that team. The Storm will have plenty of fire power on offense this season, starting with senior All-State quarterback Michael Delzell. Delzell, has plenty of weapons to get the ball to, like senior receiver Tucker Dickherber. On defense Camanche looks to go after the ball and create turnovers. The Storm looks to take it a step further in 2021 and make a push for a state title. Camanche starts their season on August 27th against Beckman.