2021 high school football preview: Morrison Mustangs

The Morrison Mustangs are coming off a disappointing spring season. But with a new head coach in Steve Snider, the Mustangs have a renewed enthusiasm coming into the fall. On offense, the Mustangs will look similar to years past, running the ball first with some play action passing off those runs. Morrison will have a strong offensive line to help create holes for the backs to pickup big gains. On defense, it’s a different story, the Mustangs want to be as aggressive as possible. The bottom line is the Mustangs want to win games and make a run in the playoffs. Morrison starts their season on August 28th against the Newman Comets.