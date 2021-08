The Newman Comets are coming off a 3-1 record from this past spring and the Blue Machine is looking to get back to their 2019 form, when they won their last state championship. The Comets will have a young team this year. On offense, Newman plans to stay the course and run the ball. The Comets believe that defense is the key to being successful this season. Newman opens the season on August, 28th, against Morrison.