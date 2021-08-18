2021 high school football preview: Rock Island Rocks

There are always high expectations for Rock Island football. The Rocks were led by some key seniors on last years team, but this fall they’ve retooled their roster with some new faces. On offense, the Rocks lost some fire power, but still return a good nucleus of players. The offensive line will be the key for Rock Island success on that side of the ball. On defense, this is really the first time under head coach, Ben Hammer, will have experience coming back. Rock Island feels they are gear for a run at the Western Big 6 title and a deep playoff run. The Rocks opens their season against Pekin on August 27th.