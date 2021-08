Rockridge has high expectations coming into the 2021 football season. After going 6-0 in the spring the Rockets look to build on that success in the fall. Rockridge returns a high powered offense lead by quarterback Brayden Deem and running back Peyton Locke, who combined for over 30 touchdowns in just six game in the spring. The Rockets feel the 2021 fall season is their time to make a deep playoff run.