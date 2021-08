Coming off their best season in 20 years, the United Township Panthers are ready to prove last season wasn’t a fluke. The Panthers graduated all 11 starters from last years offense including Cayne Smith, but UT has a new group and they’re ready to prove they can get the job done. The Panthers will be counting on sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelly, to step up and lead the offense. UT opens the season on August, 27th, against Chicago Lindblom.