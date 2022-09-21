A Western Big 6 football showdown is called off.

Alleman announced Tuesday that it will forfeit Friday night’s football game against Moline.

The school posted on social media that it does not have enough healthy players to compete.

“Due to the number of injuries sustained by some of our players this past week, we have decided the best course of action is to forfeit this week’s football game against Moline,” Alleman Athletic Director Mark VanNatta said in the letter to families.

The school hopes to play the rest of its games as scheduled. The game will hit the record books as a 1-0 win for Moline. The Maroons improve to 4-1, while the Pioneers drop to 1-4.