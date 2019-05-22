High School Sports

Alleman Girls Soccer loses 3-2 in overtime in Super-Sectional play.

Alleman Girls Soccer forces overtime but loses 3-2 to Herscher.

MENDOTA, Ill. - The Alleman Girls Soccer team was down 2-0 but they rallied to force overtime but in the end they lost to Herscher 3-2 in double overtime at the Mendota Super-Sectional.

