Alleman Girls Soccer loses 3-2 in overtime in Super-Sectional play.
Alleman Girls Soccer forces overtime but loses 3-2 to Herscher.
MENDOTA, Ill. - The Alleman Girls Soccer team was down 2-0 but they rallied to force overtime but in the end they lost to Herscher 3-2 in double overtime at the Mendota Super-Sectional.
