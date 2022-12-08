Alleman responded Thursday to a report that it was not accepted into the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.

In a letter from administrators and the athletic director posted on social media, Alleman admits that “enrollment challenges” have forced the school to “explore all options,” but that “no decisions have been made at this time.”

One decision was made for them, according to a report from WRMJ.

Three Rivers president and Sterling Newman Central Catholic principal Jennifer Oetting told the Aledo radio station that the conference met last week and did not accept Alleman into the league “at this time,” according to the report.

The report went on to say that Mercer County High School has also expressed informal interest in joining the conference that includes Sherrard, Rockridge and Orion, among others.

“It’s no secret that our recent enrollment challenges have presented us with some things to work through, one of which being our ability to field competitive teams in all 20 of the varsity sports that we participate in,” the Alleman administrators said in the letter. “At this time, we are simply exploring all of our options regarding our participation in an athletic conference. We are proud to be one of the founding schools of the Western Big 6, back in 1969, and have great respect for the conference. No decisions have been made at this time regarding any possible changes.”

The letter was signed Jane Barrett, Mike Lootens and Mark VanNatta.