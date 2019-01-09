Alleman uses big second half to defeat Geneseo
Pioneers win 71-45 at home over the Maple Leafs
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Alleman outscored Geneseo by 34 points after halftime to earn a 71-45 win at home on Tuesday, January 8 in non-conference boys basketball action.
Chase VanDerGinst paced the Pioneers with 18 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
