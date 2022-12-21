National signing day around the country. The morning started over at Alleman as the top offensive line recruit in the state of Illinois made his college decision official.

Charles Jagusah put pen to paper as the number one signee in Notre Dame’s class for next season. The Fighting Irish have been known to produce offensive lineman into the NFL. 15 are currently on league rosters.



With the chance to make it to the highest level, plus Jagusah’s strong faith, going to South Bend was an easy decision.

“For me, it’s getting to talk to the great player at the position who went there. I had the chance to talk with Ronnie Stanley, a guy who you can see yourself as,” Jagusah said. See what you really can be and what kind of opportunity you can have there. It’s the education. It’s the coaching. It’s really all of it.



To be at a place that fully embraces his faith. Fully embraces Christian values,” Alleman head coach Fritz Dieudonnés said. “To be at a place where his coach will be as detailed as he is. A coach who will take as long as he needs to get the young man to develop and succeed. It’s a great fit for him.”