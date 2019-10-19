Annawan Wethersfield takes down West Central to stay undefeated

A back and forth game throughout the first half with four lead changes. The Heat struck first before the Titans responded immediately with a score of their own.

In the second quarter Annawan Wethersfield hit their stride, particularly quartberback Coltin Quagliano and wide out Julian Samuels as the pair connected for two scores. In the final second of the half, Quagliano unleashed a bomb to Isaac Shaw for a 78 yard score before the break.

The Titans put the game in cruise control in the second half and defeated West Central 48-18.