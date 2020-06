The Assumption Knights picked up a sweep against the Davenport Central Blue Devils on Monday with 4-2, 7-0 victories.

The Knights trailed 2-0 after the 1st inning of game-one, but were able to score 11 runs unanswered in the doubleheader to pick up a couple of wins.

Seth Adrian and Justin Saskowski had RBI base hits in game-one to tie the score at 2-2.