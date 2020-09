When it comes to making plays on the football field, no one is doing a better job than sophomore Nolan Delong.

"He… can take just and average play and make it take it to the house so to speak so i'm very happy with that and his work ethic has paid, he's dedicated himself ever since we got in the weight room July 1st, I know he's worked before that even, and he just wants to get better, so he strives to be the best."