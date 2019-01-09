High School Sports

Assumption girls stay in third-place MAC tie with win over Muscatine

Knights win 41-33 over the Muskies

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 11:12 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 11:12 PM CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport Assumption earned a hard-fought, 41-33 victory over Muscatine in MAC girls basketball action on Tuesday, January 8.

Corey Whitlock scored nine of her game-high 15 points in the second quarter, helping the Knights take a three point lead into half.

