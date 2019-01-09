Assumption girls stay in third-place MAC tie with win over Muscatine
Knights win 41-33 over the Muskies
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport Assumption earned a hard-fought, 41-33 victory over Muscatine in MAC girls basketball action on Tuesday, January 8.
Corey Whitlock scored nine of her game-high 15 points in the second quarter, helping the Knights take a three point lead into half.
More Stories
-
Bettendorf earned a road win at Davenport North, defeating the…
-
Davenport Central jumped out to an early lead and raced past Pleasant…
-
Bettendorf scored a critical home win over Davenport North, winning…