Assumption High School has announced the hiring of a head softball coach for the 2023 season.

Tyler Edwards, an assistant coach for the 2022 State Runner-up Knights, inherits a program that has gone 262-29-1 over the last seven seasons, with four Iowa Class 3A State titles and three top three finishes. A native of Muscatine, Edwards was an all-conference catcher for the Muskies in 2002 and went on to play baseball at St. Ambrose University. Edwards graduated from SAU in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Marketing.

Edwards has been a head coach with the Future Lady Knights Softball youth program for the past four years and led Assumption’s junior varsity and freshman squads. Edwards has been involved with the school board at Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf, and he and his wife, Amber, have three children.

The Lady Knights Softball program will officially begin practice on May 1, 2023.