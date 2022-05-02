Assumption High School in Davenport will hold a Signing Day ceremony for two of their senior athletes on Tuesday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m. in the Main Gym.

• Ivan Prug, a 2022 Second Team All-MAC selection in basketball, will sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue his career at Union University in Jackson, TN. The Bulldogs compete as an NCAA Division II member of the Gulf South Conference (GSC). Prug helped lead the Knights to the semifinals of the 2022 Iowa Class 3A State Tournament and averaged 13 ppg, 6.3 rpg, and 2.1 apg. Prug, a 6-foot-9 forward, played just one season for Assumption after moving to the U.S. from Croatia.

• Collin Duax-Baker, a three-year Varsity member of the Knights’ Cross Country and Track & Field teams, will join both programs at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, IA. Duax-Baker ran on Assumption’s 2021 Iowa Class 3A Boys 4×800 meter relay state qualifier last season and will run middle distance for the Peacocks. UIU competes at the NCAA Division II level as a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).

