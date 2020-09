"Junior Jahsiah Galvan is a big reason why the West Liberty Comets are 2-0, Jahsiah can do it all. He plays running back, he plays safety, he can kick, and he can pass."

(Jason Iske/West Liberty Head Coach) 017"Um you know he is just a heck of a football player. I don't know how else to put it, um he is running the ball really well, and kind of what he gets unsung with is his play in other areas. He is a heck of a safety on defense, great weapon for us there. Hard for teams to throw deep, when he is there. Also on special teams as a kicker, and as a returner he does it all."