Assumption Softball aims to continue amazing season in Fort Dodge

The Assumption Knights Softball team is headed to the Iowa state tournament yet again. Head Coach Ron Ferrill and the Knights are looking to continue their solid play in Fort Dodge.

“This is very special,” said catcher Anna Wholers. “The fact that we even have a season is very special and going for our forth straight title, we are trying to make history.”

“I’m very pleased,” said Ron Ferrill. “We’ve had questions marks all year and almost all those questions marks have been gradually been answered.”

The Knights opening game of the state tournament is on Tuesday, July 28. First pitch against the #7 seed Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks is set for 12:30 PM. Tune into Local 4 News for full coverage from Fort Dodge.