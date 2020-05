Assumption Softball reacts to Summer Sports to be played in Iowa

“WELL IT LOOKS LIKE GOOD NEWS IN THE STATE OF IOWA FOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL, AS THE NEWS CAME DOWN FROM THE GOVERNORS OFFICE THAT THEY CAN RETURN TO PLAY AS OF JUNE. WE CAME OVER HERE TO ASSUMPTION TO CATCH UP WITH A FEW OF THEIR SOFTBALL PLAYERS AND THIS IS WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY ABOUT THE GOOD NEWS.”

“YEAH, IT’S GREAT FEELING, I’M SO EXCITED, I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS NEWS SENSE THE STATE CLOSED DOWN.”

“I REALLY THOUGHT THAT WE WERE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO GET OUR SENIOR SEASON THIS YEAR.”

“AT THIS POINT WE’LL TAKE ANYTHING, IT’S BETTER THAN NO SEASON AT ALL, SO WE’RE ALL SUPER HAPPY THAT WE AT LEAST GET SOMETHING.”

THE SOUND OF BATS HITTING SOFTBALLS WILL BE IN FULL SWING THIS SUMMER IN IOWA

ASSUMPTION, ALONG WITH OTHER HIGH SCHOOLS TODAY THAT THEY WILL GET TO PLAY SOFTBALL THIS SEASON

“I KNOW ALL OF US ARE SUPER EXCITED TO GET OUT THERE AND START PRACTICING AGAIN AND PLAYING GAMES, BECAUSE THESE PAST THREE YEARS WE’VE ALL BEEN WORKING SUPER HARD. “

TEAMS CAN START PRACTICING AS OF JUNE 1ST AND AS OF RIGHT NOW THE FIRST CONTEST MAY OCCUR AS EARLY AS MONDAY, JUNE 15TH AND FANS WILL BE PERMITTED AT GAME

AND FOR THESE LADY KNIGHT THEY CAN’T WAIT, THEY JUST WANT TO PLAY BALL AND BE WITH THEIR TEAMMATES.

“THERE’S SO MANY MORE MEMORIES I WANT TO MAKE WITH THE REAST OF MY SENIOR CLASS AND THE YOUNGER CLASSMEN TOO, BECAUSE WE DON’T GET THIS TIME BACK.”

NOW ASSUMPTION WILL GET TO SEND THEIR SENIORS OFF WITH A PROPER WAY FAIR WELL, BY LETTING THEM PLAY BALL.

“JUST HAVING THE CLOSURE THAT I WANTED. HAVING A SENIOR SEASON, I’VE BEEN LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS SENSE I WAS IN 8TH GRADE. I JUST WANT TO BE IN MY UNIFORM ONE LAST TIME AS SENIOR AND LEAVE MY IMPRESSION.”