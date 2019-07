Quad Cities CW will air IHSA State Final broadcasts as part of the new IHSA Championship Network.

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and digital broadcast partner the NFHS Network announced Monday a new partnership with Quincy Media, Inc. that will create a statewide television and digital network to carry IHSA State Final broadcasts live during the 2019-20 school year and will continue on for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.