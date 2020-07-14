1  of  2
Assumption Softball sweeps North Scott

High School Sports
Davenport Assumption Lady Knights Softball improved to 13-3 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference after picking up two wins against the North Scott Lady Lancers.

The first game went to extra innings, but the Lady Knights were able to pull away with a 4-3 victory after 8 innings of play. Carlie Sammon had a base hit to left-center to drive in Lauren Loken for the winning run.

Assumption won the back-end of the doubleheader 7-4.

The Lady Knights now set their sights towards Columbus High School for Softball Varsity Regionals. First pitch for that game is scheduled for Wendesday at 7 P.M.

