The Lancers and Cyclone connection is strong. North Scott currently has two former players on the Iowa State team and one more on it's way.

"Two there now and one on the way. They've been great, they've been great in recruiting out young men." Said North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet "They've been great when we have questions, they've been awesome, their staff welcoming our staff up there, and our coaches up there and sharing information and having an open door. They've been good to us."