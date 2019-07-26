Assumption wins third straight softball state title High School Sports by: Dan Vasko Posted: Jul 26, 2019 / 05:43 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 26, 2019 / 05:46 PM CDT The Assumption Knights before their Iowa Class 3A state title game against Louisa-Muscatine on July 26, 2019. (Dan Vasko, OurQuadCities.com) Assumption won its third consecutive state title with a 7-4 win over Louisa-Muscatine in Class 3A. See the highlights tonight on Local 4 News and Fox 18 News. Assumption makes it 3 titles in a row with the 7-4 win#iahssb— Dan Vasko (@danvasko) July 26, 2019 Going into the 7th Assumption leads L-M 7-4. #iahssb— Dan Vasko (@danvasko) July 26, 2019 Falcons storm back in the 4th tacking on 4 runs. Mid 4: Assumption 7, L-M 4#iahssb— Dan Vasko (@danvasko) July 26, 2019 Lauren Loken with a 2-run homer in the 3rd. Assumption leads L-M 7-0 after 3#iahssb— Dan Vasko (@danvasko) July 26, 2019 After 2 Assumption leads LM 5-0#iahssb— Dan Vasko (@danvasko) July 26, 2019 Assumption takes an early lead with a 2-run single by Wohlers. Knights lead Falcons 2-0 after 1#iahssb— Dan Vasko (@danvasko) July 26, 2019 Assumption and Louisa-Muscatine are ready to go on Championship Friday. Class 3A title game starts at 330. Complete coverage tonight on @Local4NewsWHBF #iahssb pic.twitter.com/9leTQWOhLQ— Dan Vasko (@danvasko) July 26, 2019