Assumption’s Jade Jackson focused on extending Knights Dynasty

The Assumption Knights girls’ soccer team is headed to the state finals. A big reason for that is Junior Jade Jackson who had four goals during the Knights semifinals win on Wednesday. Jackson has tremendous ball skills scoring 31 goals and having 15 assists this season but she believes it’s her soccer IQ and wiliness to get other involved that sets her apart.

“I feel like I, know the game really well. I know when to shoot it, I know when to pass. And I feel like I know my teammates really well I feel like I know Sam can get to the end of the ball, I know Aubree can get to the ball, Annika can make the right run. But I also feel like I have good vision and I know where to play a ball when to play a ball and I feel like my teammates are also really good at that too,” Assumption Junior Jade Jackson said.

Jackson is also a great teammate, the Knights relay on her energy to get going.

“Oh, my goodness, she is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. Not only does she have all the footwork, all the shooting. She’s just a great teammate and one of my best friends. She keeps everyone going. She’s the light of our team. She’s just amazing,” said Knights goalie Dawsen Dorsey.

“Her foot skills are obviously awesome; she’s got that first touch that’s beautiful and when she has her own ball, she gets it in front of her perfectly. Not too hard, not too soft and obvious her shot is very good” said Knights Junior Gracen Ruggles.

Jade is also a coach’s dream as she sets the expectations high for the rest of her teammates.

“Easy, It’s easy to coach somebody like her. Every day she shows up, she shows up with a good attitude. She makes a mistake she comes back and makes up for it. Every day she is out there giving a 100 percent she is a role model for her team, and we are lucky to have her” Assumption Head Coach Elizabeth Maus said.

The Assumption Knights are looking to continue their dynasty with title number 12 and Jade Jackson couldn’t be happier to be a part of it.

“it’s really amazing, honestly the program is a winning program. We are here year after year. It’s honestly to be a part of it all to be one of the leaders on the team and to play with an awesome team. I couldn’t ask for a better experience,” said Jackson.

The Knights will take on Des Moines Christian for the state title game on Friday. Assumption is looking to win its 5th consecutive championship.