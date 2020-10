"For the past 14 seasons Brian Borrison gas been the head coach of the Mediapolis Bulldogs. During his time he has built an elite program which has gone to the state championship game, now he can add 100 wins to his resume."

(Brian Borrison/Mediapolis Head Coach) 020"The best part is hearing back from former players, throughout the way one of the things we tried to do, is make football a big deal. It's nice to hear back from former players, and have them say they enjoyed their time. They took something out of the program. They are successful with their life and they are doing good things with that."