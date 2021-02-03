Assumption’s Nate Timmons to play Football at UNI

Assumption High School held a National Signing Day ceremony for senior football athlete Nate Timmons

Timmons, a 2020 Second Team All-State selection for the Knights, signed a NLI to continue his football career at the University of Northern Iowa. A three-year starter on the offensive line, Timmons helped lead Assumption to a Class 3A District 4 title and 8-1 overall record in 2020,

as the Knights compiled 2,279 yards rushing (253.2/gm.) and 36 rushing TDs. Timmons was also named 2020 First Team All-District, and First Team All-Metro by the Quad-City Times.