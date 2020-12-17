Assumption’s Tyler Maro will play at Iowa State

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AT ASSUMPTION HIGH SCHOOL…

Tyler Maro SIGNED WITH IOWA STATE.

Maro, a two-time First Team All-State (2019 and 2020) selection for the Knights,

HE HELPED Assumption to a Class 3A District 4 title and 8-1 overall record.

Maro helped pave the way for leading-rusher Dayne Hodge’s 1096 yards on the ground, as the Knights compiled 2,279 yards rushing (253.2/gm.) and 36 rushing TDs as a team in 2020.

A multi-sport athlete, Maro also competes for Assumption in basketball and baseball, and is also the president of AHS’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story