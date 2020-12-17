Assumption’s Tyler Maro will play at Iowa State

AT ASSUMPTION HIGH SCHOOL…

Tyler Maro SIGNED WITH IOWA STATE.

Maro, a two-time First Team All-State (2019 and 2020) selection for the Knights,

HE HELPED Assumption to a Class 3A District 4 title and 8-1 overall record.

Maro helped pave the way for leading-rusher Dayne Hodge’s 1096 yards on the ground, as the Knights compiled 2,279 yards rushing (253.2/gm.) and 36 rushing TDs as a team in 2020.

A multi-sport athlete, Maro also competes for Assumption in basketball and baseball, and is also the president of AHS’s chapter of the National Honor Society.