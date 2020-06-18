AW Titans star QB Coltin Quagliano ready for a big senior season

It no secret — Annawan-Wethersfield — is blessed with a quarterback.

(Nat Pop)

Meet Coltin Quagliano — the gun slinger for the Titans.

“Playing with Annawan-Wethersfield co-op, you know we both have great communities, and Friday Night Lights here is just amazing to have cuz you know you have both communities coming to your stadium, it’s always packed, and playing for the Titans has always been a dream come true of mine.”

Coltin — all-state football — is one of the top returning passers in the state of Illinois — throwing for over 3,100 yards and 39 touchdowns as a junior.

“It was a ride to success you know. being able to start with the group of guys that we had, we knew that we had a good team coming back even tho people would be like over look us and stuff like that.”

Coltin wasn’t only putting up stats — he helped lead the Titans to a 12-1 records and a trip to the state semi-final game — a program record — creating some serious momentum — that he hopes to carry over into his senior year.

“We got excited, and happy just to be able to say that we’re one of the best teams to go through Titans history, and that’s a dream for all of us.”

For Coltin to put up thoes kind of numbers — he credits his success — to all the work he puts in behind the sense that no body see’s.

“Like I said I left three times a day, me and my trainer we try and go after it a lot. Well other people are doing other things, like hanging with their firends, playing video games stuff like that, I try and put in the work because I know the work will payoff.”

And that’s excatly what’s happening — Coltin has recived offer to play football at Augustana and Monmouth college.

“I’s a blessing like I said, it’s great to have actually want you, not only for sports but in your community at your school.”

Going into the 2020 football season — Coltin and the Titans have one goal.

“To win state, because you know, when we look back on our team last year we saw that we had a great group of guys like I said and we felt like we could do big things, like I said we only four seniors leaving, and all of us coming back we feel like we have a pretty solid group where we can make it to state and win state.”

There’s no doubt — with Coltin at quarterback — the Titans are the team to look out for this upcoming football season.