It was a double-header of state-ranked softball teams, as Class 5A #15 Bettendorf and Class 2A #2 Louisa-Muscatine exchanged wins on Saturday. Louisa-Muscatine taking game one 4-3 over Bettendorf and in game two, Bettendorf had an offensive explosion to help them get the win 13-8 over Louisa-Muscatine.