Bettendorf Baseball preparing for 2020 season

The Bettendorf Bulldogs are excited to hit the diamond in 2020.

“It’s a really exciting time of the year. Most of us didn’t think we would have a season, but we all held out hope.”

The Bulldogs return seven seniors from last years squad — and they can’t wait to show what they have this season.

“It’s great playing with these guys since I was ten, we’ve always built memories together and it’s great that we’re going to be able to finish our season together.”

“Just want to get out here for my senior year and play with the other seniors, brand new team pretty much and I’m just excited for this year and to get out there.”

For the Bulldogs their goal is to compete and win the MAC Title this season. They know it’s not going to be easy, but they feel like they’re up for the challenge.

“I think this year is going to be a whole new feel, I think their going to come out and treat us as a serious team, a serious contender, and I think we’re going to do our best to compete every game.”

” You never know in baseball what’s going to happen, but I feel like we got a good team that can go out there and compete and get it done for us.”

The Bulldogs have a new head coach in Blake Hanna — who is coming over from North Scott.

“I know coach Hanna had a lot of success over a North Scott in the previous years and him bring it over here, and it’s just a whole new culture.”

For Coach Hanna, he’s excited for this new challenge and can’t wait to show the Bettendorf community the next chapter in Bulldog baseball.

“What I can guarantee fans and parents, and people that come watch Bettendorf baseball is that the kids that go out and play are going to get after it. At the end of the day your going to leave, no matter if we win or lose, hey that was fun to go watch Bettendorf baseball.”

The Bulldogs kick-off their season on June 15th when they take on Davenport West