Bettendorf boys keep pace in MAC with win at North
Bulldogs win 79-71 over the Wildcats
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Bettendorf earned a road win at Davenport North, defeating the Wildcats 79-71 in MAC boys basketball action on Tuesday, January 8.
Senior D.J. Carton scored a game-high 33 points, while also recording seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory.
