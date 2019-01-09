High School Sports

Bettendorf boys keep pace in MAC with win at North

Bulldogs win 79-71 over the Wildcats

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Bettendorf earned a road win at Davenport North, defeating the Wildcats 79-71 in MAC boys basketball action on Tuesday, January 8.

Senior D.J. Carton scored a game-high 33 points, while also recording seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory.

