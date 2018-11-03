High School Sports

Bettendorf down 11-0 smacks Iowa City West 43-28.

Bettendorf wins 43-28 and is UNI Dome bound.

IOWA CITY, Iowa. - Bettendorf was down 11-0 early but came back and blasted Iowa City West 43-28 on November 2.

The Bulldogs are now 10-1 on the season and will move on to the State Semifinals in the UNI Dome.

 

